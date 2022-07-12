There was sleet in Orange on Tuesday afternoon amid predictions of potential snow at 1000 metres for Wednesday.
Weatherzone is predicting showers for the region and possible snow above 1200 metres, which includes Mount Canobolas, on Tuesday.
However, it's predictions could see snow falling to an elevation of 1000 metres on Wednesday.
There's also a medium to slight chance of showers predicted for Orange on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology did not share the same predictions of snow but it did issue a sheep graziers alert on Tuesday afternoon.
The alert was to warn graziers about the risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to cold temperatures, showers and southwesterly winds.
However, it is predicting showers with temperatures ranging between 2 and 5 degrees on Wednesday.
Thursday is expected to be drier with temperatures ranging from -1 degree to 9 degrees and it is expected to be mostly sunny with patchy frost.
Friday could drop -3 but with the potential of soaring to double digits, a whopping 10 degrees. It is expected to be a frosty morning but a sunny day.
The fine weather will continue on Saturday with temperatures ranging from -1 to 9 degrees, however the wet weather is due to set in again on Sunday through to Tuesday.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
