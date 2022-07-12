The Central Western Daily asked Orange's first popularly elected Mayor Reg Kidd his thoughts since stepping away from local government after a 31-year commitment.
When it comes to the election of Orange's mayor, you are in the unique position of being appointed two ways, elected by your council peers and then popularly elected by residents. Which method do you prefer?
Advertisement
There're are arguments for and against both methods, but it is apparent there are more and more councils moving towards the community electing the mayor.
I suppose it gives the community a better feeling of engagement, communication and accountability of the position. Election by councillors-only is open to wheeling and dealing, can be very politicalised and certainly not really transparent to the community. When the referendum motion came to Council from a former mayor and a councillor I voted against the election of mayor by the community - but they were right. I honestly believed they thought the community would vote against it.
History shows that the community voted overwhelmingly for the community vote.
You were at Orange's helm at the beginning and through the pandemic. Do you think the city has weathered the COVID-19 storm well?
It was was the most demanding, stressful time of my career and certainly the most intense time as a councillor. Being part of the decision on how to manage the over 550 council staff, many working from home, provision of essential services, bringing in certain protocols for staff, councillors and community for places like the library, museum, the aquatic centre, the theatre.
Then of course maintaining Council's obligation of representing the community to State and Federal Government and the myriad of projects that were either underway or in the development stage.
All Council meetings continued and I know as one that attended all Council meetings (the two major, all councillors per month), and being on nearly two thirds of council's advisory committees, I started to suffer from what I call 'Zoomitis'.
The hardest decision I had to make was Orange going into lockdown. It was one hour before a scheduled council meeting and after a meeting with State Government relevant Ministers and Chief Health Advisor I really did not sleep for many nights concerned about the ramifications to business, the economy and people's wellbeing.
Even though it was stressful, Orange came out the other end (or where we are now) in a relatively stable position.
I am concerned on the health issues that [lockdown] may have perpetuated, especially with many younger people, and I personally feel so much for the many things they were unable to do that are so essential at that age.
Overall the Orange economy came out quite well and that was due to our mixed economy and having that 'critical mass'. Certainly we were fortunate to attract many millions of State and Federal funding for a number of key projects that certainly bolstered our economic position
After 31 year's involvement in local government, do you miss it?
I certainly miss the challenge and many fine people I worked with. I do not miss the folk who I believe we are not fair dinkum about representing their community or its constituents.
Certain changes were made in council staffing and in Council's processes/procedures and I believe it presents a better workplace for all. But there is more work that needs to be to be done in that area and I hope that the new council will do that, I am sure they will.
I am still on six council advisory committees, that keeps my hand in, so to speak.
Advertisement
When you decided not to run for re-election last year, you mentioned you weren't closing the door to public service. What's on the horizon?
I am still involved on a number of voluntary community committees, but I am also on a number of State and National work/business related advisory bodies.
Do I still get flattering offers to run for State or Federal politics? .Yes - and from a fairly wide spectrum of the political field. Interesting enough I have some media folk still accuse me of being affiliated with this political party or that political party and even hinted that I was running. All false but part of the play that Is politics.
I ran for council as an independent and I have been always. It is critical that a councillor interact and lobby all sides of politics, to give your community the best service.
I now have more time to pursue my love of sport, particularly Rugby and my beloved Emus RUFC, that have been a big part of my life for over over 45 years, horse racing, golf I love but am hopeless at, our rural interest (farming), but most of all more time with family, friends and travelling (which has not happened yet, but it will)
Advertisement
What makes a good councillor?
Being willing to listen, read and participate genuinely with the community and Council. Attend Council meetings, doing your "homework", involvement and attendance at community advisory meetings.
Perhaps we should consider a quarterly report card of councillors' attendance at meetings, a listing of what advisory committees councillors are on and their attendances. A short report from councillors on attendance at conferences, including objectives and value to Council and community.
Councillors are working on behalf of the community and it is critical that the Council is held accountable.
One must remember that running for Council is not compulsory, but one has an obligation to genuinely represent the best interests of the community if one makes that decision.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.