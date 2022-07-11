Central Western Daily

Emus Rugby Union Club hosted the inaugural Torie Finnane Memorial Round

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOURING TORIE: School mate Leo Afeaki flew in from Melbourne to support Liam Finnane, before the inside centre and flanker took to the Emus Rugby field for the Torie Finnane Memorial Round on July 9. Photo: EMILY GOBOURG.

A SEA of baby pink and navy blue colours were aplenty at Endeavour Oval on Saturday, with droves of people gathering in honour of the late, and cherished by many, Torie Finnane.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.