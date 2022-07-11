A SEA of baby pink and navy blue colours were aplenty at Endeavour Oval on Saturday, with droves of people gathering in honour of the late, and cherished by many, Torie Finnane.
The Emus Rugby Union Club's Round 11 was dubbed the inaugural Torie Finnane Memorial Round, which was dedicated to the former-midwife who, after contracting bacterial meningitis, sadly died at the early age of 34 in December of 2020.
With the sudden tragedy occurring just three days after the birth of hers and husband, Liam Finnane's third child, the Torie Finnane Foundation [TFF] for Women & Babies was established 12 months later.
"Emus came to us and said they wanted to support it [the TFF] and get behind it and I used to play footy here," Mr Finnane said.
"We set up the foundation in December, which we set up in honour of Torie, who passed away a few days after our youngest daughter was born, so this [memorial round] is one of the fundraisers we're doing."
Players from the two teams that went head-to-head, the Torie Finnane Foundation XV versus the 'Old Boys' Emus Invitational XV, each footed the bill for their own one-off jerseys, with half of the proceeds ploughing back into the foundation.
Teams were made up of a mix of school mates and local friends, along with NSW Country Rugby Union stars, Shute Shield champs, Blowes Clothing Cup legends and Central West Rugby Union boys amidst the melting pot of players on the field.
"It'll be interesting, because everyone that's playing on both sides are pretty decent footy players, but we're just a bit old and unfit," Mr Finnane laughed.
"I just want everyone to get together in her honour and just have a good, fun day at the footy."
Emus' second grade coach, Al Hattersley said the club's interest to host the charity bash stretched beyond the footy community, with its cohort of players a well-oiled machine of similar thinking when it comes to helping out.
"When the club's in a position to do something that benefits the wider community, and not necessarily just the rugby community, its just something you want to do," Mr Hattersley said.
"We've got a good venue there and a good group of people who support great causes, so you just want to do what you can from that perspective; try to do a bit of good where you can, which is what we're about.
With fundraising going toward training opportunities for country-based midwives, nurses and special care nursey teams, Mr Hattersley said the chance to jump on-board was "a simple one" in the decisions department for the club.
"What they're doing is going to directly benefit people in regional communities," he said.
"And with Liam being an ex-Emus player and the father of a child in Wallas as well, it was a simple one for us."
With Mr Finnane sporting the number seven to field flanker, one of his close school mates from St Joey's College in Hunters Hill, Leo Afeaki flew in from Melbourne for the memorial match on July 9, with the inside centre saying he wouldn't have missed the opportunity for the world.
"It'll be played in good spirit, but I think it'll be a bit more physical than everyone initially, first thought," a pre-match Mr Finnane said.
"And everyone's competitive side will come out, eventually," Mr Afeaki laughed.
In what was a tight victory, the Torie Finnane Foundation XV picked up the 15-12 win over the Emus Old Boys Invitational XV, with a "relaxed and informal" post-match function afterwards.
"Everyone was really happy to throw the boots on, raise a bit of money and have a bit of fun," Mr Finnane said.
"But it's really just about getting everyone together and having a good day amongst the community, spreading the word a bit and honouring Torie."
