SOME professions come with an unwritten rule they'll always provide a sympathetic ear, Central West Lifeline's Casey Naden describes them as accidental counsellors.
Bartenders, hairdressers, taxi drivers and sporting coaches often find themselves listening to people struggling with the obstacles in their lives, sometimes with very real depth and consequences.
Advertisement
With that in mind, Ms Naden and fellow Wiradjuri community member and Lifeline colleague Mark Richards have devised a tool they're keen to share with people who find themselves trying to assist Aboriginal people in distress.
Called Yamayamarra (Wiradjuri for help and assist) Accidental Counsellor, the program is a six-hour workshop designed to equip people with tools to better understand the culture behind a person who may need help.
"Anyone can find themselves in that accidental councillor role, whether they're a hairdresser, a beautician, work at bar or something like," Ms Naden said.
She explained that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people sometimes present differently in a crisis and could rely on ancestoral links and totems to guide them.
"We need to have better information and support on how to approach and assess and assist with an aboriginal person, especially when it's around culture and our beliefs, it's very different," she said.
"So we came up with Yamayamarra and it's being received really well in the community and it's really easy to understand."
The Yamayamarra workshop offers accidental counsellors the tools to help a person cope with a situation until professional help can take over.
"We give them a better understanding of culture and what culture means to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and how culture and the kinship structure can help support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people when experiencing a crisis or poor mental health.
"The research shows the more we talk about suicide and educate people how to have these tough conversations, it decreases the risk of someone ending their life."
She described Yamayamarra as an open and safe space where people can ask the questions they need answered to feel more confident approaching an Aboriginal person showing signs of crisis.
"We say ask any question because the reason you ask a question is because you want to know. We'd rather you ask the question in a safe space where you're going to get a right and safe answer than go out into the community and think what you know is right and get absolutely shut down.
"We'd rather you ask in an environment where we're more than happy to help."
So far nine sessions have been staged with around 25 people taking advantage per session.
"Where definitely trying to change that intergenerational stuff and we're trying to make a difference in the community," Ms Naden said.
Advertisement
Ms Naden is also a counsellor with 13YARN an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis support line funded by the Australian Government with the support of Lifeline.
It was developed in collaboration with Gayaa Dhuwi (Proud Spirit) Australia and is run by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people using the expertise of Aboriginal mental health professionals, as well as several mental health organisations.
Aboriginal people who are experiencing a crisis are encouraged to dial 13YARN (13 92 76) where they will be connected to a person who better understands where they are coming from and will listen without judgement or shame.
For crisis support, advice or assistance:
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.