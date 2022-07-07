Central Western Daily

Collins Booksellers Orange founders Margaret and Phillip Schwebel sell business to best-selling author Kelly Rimmer

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TURNING THE PAGE: Founders Margaret and Phillip Schwebel during their final week together at Collins Booksellers in Orange. PHOTO: Jude Keogh.

The founding couple behind Orange's sole surviving bookshop have bowed out - but insist its future is in safe hands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.