Indigenous woman in Orange and surrounds have access to a range of new home maintenance workshops.
The Tidda Tradies scheme teaches "practical skills such as hanging a picture, painting a wall, or fixing a door."
VERTO's Aboriginal Youth Leadership Program organised the groups, in conjunction with Orange Women's Shed and Glenroi and Bowen primary schools.
Founder Mary Croaker - a Wiradjuri woman - said her own upbringing and family inspired the idea for Tidda Tradies.
When I was a little girl growing up in Orange, I remember my mum fixing everything at home while my dad worked long hours as a shearer," Ms Croaker said.
"I saw an opportunity to connect with the students' mothers through building these practical maintenance skills."
Drills, hammers, gift cards, tape measures, and safety equipment worth $3000 was donated by VERTO.
Tidda Tradies meets every second Thursday morning, and at the Women's Shed space at the rear of Wangarang.
