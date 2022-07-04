Best-selling author Kelly Rimmer has been promoted from longtime-customer to owner at Collins Booksellers on Summer Street.
Founders Margaret and Phil Schwebel revealed plans to retire earlier this year, 22 years after setting up the business.
While an official sale figure has not been disclosed, the Central Western Daily understands it was not far off the $255,000 asking price - $125,000 for the business, and $130,000 for existing stock.
There are currently no plans to modify the layout of Orange's last bookshop, however Ms Rimmer said a series of new monthly literary events are in the works.
These will feature guest authors from across the globe, and could be tied into the town's food and wine festivals.
Kelly Rimmer is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Amazon-bestseller, with 13 published novels and more than two million readers.
Rimmer says she has visited Collins Booksellers at least once every week, since moving to Orange more than two decades ago.
"When we heard Marg and Phil were looking to retire, my husband and I were interested," Ms Rimmer said.
"Just in a commercial sense, they've been here for 22 years ... they've really rode every wave you can imagine.
"But books are more than a product ... it was really important to us that the store remained local - that's part of what makes it special."
The outgoing owners claim a weekly turnover of about $26,000, while rent at the 1089-square-metre site was set at $9333 per month when sold.
