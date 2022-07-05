Central Western Daily

Owners of Orange's historic Mena, Jacqueline and William Tuck, fail to sway Council on neighbouring development

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 5 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:45am
GREEN LIGHT:: The owners of 52 Kite Street have been given permission to carry out $900,000 of additions and alterations to the property.

A SITE inspection didn't help the cause of neighbours objecting to a development at 52 Kite Street with Orange City Council giving permission to the owners of the heritage property to carry out $900,000 worth of alterations and extensions.

Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

