A SITE inspection didn't help the cause of neighbours objecting to a development at 52 Kite Street with Orange City Council giving permission to the owners of the heritage property to carry out $900,000 worth of alterations and extensions.
Neighbours Jaqueline and William Tuck, owners of Orange heritage landmark Mena, which is next door, had objected to the development on grounds of lighting, noise and the congestion caused by trade vehicles while the project was being completed.
The couple also objected to the removal of a bay tree at the rear of 52 Kite Street, a home previously owned by State member for Orange Sir Charles Cutler and wife Lady Dorothy.
Following the meeting on June 7, councillors deferred approving the DA recommended by council staff, after the neighbouring parties invited them to inspect the site.
Mr and Mrs Tuck again addressed councillors in open forum on Tuesday night with Mrs Tucker citing her concern the disruption caused by construction of the nearby childcare centre at the former Newstead Bowling Club would be repeated.
She pointed out Mena was on Orange's heritage trail guide and various tourism publications and the footpath and road in front of the property were frequently littered with trade refuse while vehicles had caused some damage to the nature strip in front of the former Dalton-family home.
"Visitors would never have a chance to see Mena in its natural street scape," she said.
Mrs Tuck asked construction vehicles be restricted to parking outside the property where work is being carried out.
Mrs Tuck also brought up a light shining in her bedroom window and said she was astonished that council considered there would be "nil impact on acoustic privacy".
"The outdoor entertaining area [at 52 Kite Street] will be greatly enhanced resulting in more noise outside our bedroom window," she said, acknowledging there is a hedge between the properties but it should not be considered a permanent fixture.
"I do realise there will be a brick wall put there but once again, noise does travel when it's so close to somebody's bedroom."
The Tucks also accepted that the bay tree, which they asked to be retained for privacy, would be removed.
"It saddens me that some creative thinking could not be employed in this case," Mrs Tuck said.
Mr Tuck raise concerns about the times listed for construction, which council agreed to amend to 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, no work on Sundays and public holidays.
Owner of 52 Kite Street, Charles Warren pointed out his family's DA complied with all necessary legislation. He also said since moving into the home in 2017, plumbing work showed roots from the bay tree were interfering with pipes.
Council approved the development unanimously.
Applicants Jasbe Orange Pty Ltd have been given permission to build a gym at 185 Leeds Parade, next door to the company's proposed $6 million service centre .
Council gave the project, costed at around $3.3million, a green light at Tuesday night's meeting. The 1600m sqm building, which has parking for 100 cars, will sit alongside a fuel station and accompanying fast-food restaurants on the Northern Distributor Road after Jasbe had that project approved in 2020.
American fitness franchise Planet Fitness, which has over 2000 gyms world-wide, will occupy the site, which will be accessed via a road running through the proposed North Orange subdivision, linking the NDR to Leeds Parade.
Approximately $9 million was approved by delegated authority at last night's meeting which was chaired by Deputy Mayor Gerald Power with mayor Jason Hamling an apology. Cr Steve Peterson attended online.
In other business, Cr Jeff Whitton asked for council to look into ways to curb speeding on Bargwanna Road after residents raised the matter, saying it had recently been the scene of a serious accident between a car and a motorcycle.
Cr Steve Peterson also brought up complaints he had received about the pedestrian crossing outside the council chambers in Byng Street with drivers saying visibility was poor if a large vehicle was parked adjacent to the crossing.
Cr Mel McDonell also congratulated council staff on getting the indoor playground off the ground at the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre. It will open on Wednesday.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
