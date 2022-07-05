'Thoroughly deserved': Orange doctor wins state award for helping region's mothers and babies

Work in high-risk obstetrics and bringing ultrasound services to regional and rural communities has led to a state award for an Orange doctor.
Orange Hospital chief sonographer Dr Jacqueline Spurway has been crowned the NSW Sonographer of the Year at the 2022 Australasian Sonographers Association (ASA) Awards of Excellence.
Dr Spurway was recognised for her dedication in driving district-wide procedures and policies, along with continued research and study to advance knowledge and best practice across Orange and Western NSW ultrasound services.
In particular, her work in high-risk obstetrics, paediatric hips and fistulas for haemodialysis has ensured patients receive the same standard of care across the Western NSW Local Health District, as close to home as possible.
Dr Spurway said receiving the award was incredibly humbling, and that the most rewarding aspect of her role is providing an ultrasound service that makes a difference to patients across regional and rural communities.
"It is a huge honour to receive this award and an incredible experience to be acknowledged by peers," Dr Spurway said.
Orange Health Service chief radiographer Daniel Ryan said this is the second consecutive year the award has gone to a regional sonographer and is a fantastic, well-deserved achievement for Dr Spurway.
"This kind of recognition is thoroughly deserved for someone like Jackie, not just for her recent work but for everything she's done in her 21-year career at Orange Health Service, particularly in areas like paediatric hips, dialysis and obstetrics," Mr Ryan said.
"As the LHD's clinical co-ordinator for ultrasound services she plays an integral role in clinical education and sonographer support across Western NSW, her dedication is second to none and we are incredibly lucky to have her.
"Jackie has completed her doctorate during her time at Orange Health Service and continues to undertake further study and research, which is testament to her dedication to improving our services by advancing not just her own knowledge and skills, but the entire teams."
The ASA Awards of Excellence honour outstanding achievements in sonography and were presented during the 28th International Conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
