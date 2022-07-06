There will be a Kaleidoscope of colour at The Oriana on Friday afternoon when Orange artist Josephine Jagger-Manners launches her fashion range.
Mrs Jagger-Manners is known across the region as a painter, however, she said a few years ago she started painting on fabric and each of the five themes presented in Kaleidoscope features different colours.
"I love colour," Mrs Jagger-Manners said.
The range started at a difficult time for her artistically when she was experiencing what she likened to a painters writer's block, "painter's block" earlier in the pandemic.
"I think it [started] when I couldn't exhibit during COVID," Mrs Jagger-Manners said.
"I thought I just don't know what I want to paint at the moment, I don't have an exhibition.
"Then I thought, 'well start designing'."
Mrs Jagger-Manners said she was encouraged by fellow artists and used different influences for her creations.
"I've been trying to launch all the collections I've got not but I haven't been able to because of COVID," she said.
"There are no fashion events in town, there's not anythiny like it, and it's different to a shop. It's my design, it's a very professional thing."
Mrs Jagger-Manners created the artwork for the designs and all products are made in Australia, except one or two, which are made in the USA due to accessibility.
A portion of the funds raised from the sale of the items will go towards the Torie Finnane Foundation, which endeavours to improve maternity services in regional NSW.
"My husband [chef] Michael Manners, he has been doing a lot with the foundation as far as the catering and food for [it's events]," Mrs Jagger-Manners said.
However, for those who can't attend the fashion launch, a pop-up event will be held at the old Fiveways Church from Sunday, July 10 to Sunday, July 17 from 10am to 4pm.
Mrs Jagger-Manners will do a presentation on the pieces at Kaleidoscope at The Oriana, Orange on Friday night at 4pm. She will also have a showroom set up for people to look at and buy the items as well as a presentation pack for each attendee.
"I think the time of 4pm might be problematic for a number of people because they will be at work but they can still come along to the pop-up," she said.
"I just want it to be a really nice glamorous event.
"I've put a lot into this, there's a lot that's gone into it, I love the glamour."
The purchases for the made-to-order items will be available at the launch and pop-up event.
"People can come and see the item and then they order in their [selection]," Mrs Jagger-Manners said.
"I'm an artist, not a shop keeper."
Tickets for the fashion show at The Oriana, Orange can be purchased through Eventbrite.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
