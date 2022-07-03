Two tries to Jyie Chapman and some pinpoint kicking from the Dubbo CYMS halves has led them to a win over Forbes Magpies.
Clouds covered Apex Oval on Saturday afternoon but the rain stayed away for the majority of the match as CYMS held on for a 34-18 win over the Magpies.
Dubbo CYMS co-captain Jarryn Powyer believes the win is a sign the team is in a good place after some tough matches in recent weeks.
"It was good considering we thought we had a good performance last week," he said.
"We came out and got the job done which was really good.
"I thought in the first half we put ourselves in the position to get the best kick away.
"Jordi (Madden) and 'Bono' (Alex Bonham) were just finding the spot, I think their back three had a hard job."
Forbes lock Jake Grace knows his side is capable of better performances after the loss.
"It was what we expected out of CYMS, they're always hard and it's always a physical game," he said.
"But plain and simple we just made too many errors so they were too good for us."
Things could not have gotten off to a better start for Forbes as Zeke Hartwig crossed out wide inside the first five minutes to give them the first try off the match as Nick Greenhalgh added the extras.
Only minutes later CYMS five-eighth Alex Bonham put up a towering bomb which was dropped only for Chapman to soccer it along the ground the score his first try of the day with the conversion going wide.
It got worse for the visitors as the kick-off went out on the full after CYMS' try which gave the hosts a penalty on halfway and good field position.
Bonham made the most of Forbes' error slicing through their defence to score a try and give CYMS the lead with Brad Pickering this time nailing the conversion.
A quarter of the way into the match CYMS still lead 10-6 until Charlie Leonard found himself picking up a loose ball to run away and score his side's second try of the day with the conversion again successful.
Pickering added the extras to give CYMS a 16-12 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Forbes' wingers struggled to control the ball in the wet as a Jordi Madden grubber was dropped in goal only for the Dubbo halfback to jump on it and score CYMS' fourth try of the half, as the kick was again good with the hosts leading 22-12 at the break.
Early in the second half, Powyer muscled his way over to score in his 10-year anniversary with the club before Jeremy Thurston crossed only minutes later as both kicks were successful, giving CYMS a 34-12 lead.
Tongia Fox got Forbes back in the match as he scored under the posts with 15 minutes left, a try which was converted but errors from both teams meant neither side could get good field position in the final period of the game.
Full-time was eventually blown as the rain came back on Apex Oval with CYMS taking the win.
After playing the full match at prop, Powyer had nothing but praise for Madden's game at halfback.
"I've said it a million times, when he came in he was a quiet kid but when he goes out on the field he has a lot of maturity," he said.
"He actually has a lot of control for us and each week is improving which is good for us."
Saturday's win was CYMS' second over Forbes this season and Powyer is confident if they meet a third time it will be another physical clash.
"Later on in the year will sort itself out but they are always a good, tough side to play,"
"It doesn't matter where they are on the ladder, they'll come to play 80 minutes.
"Towards the back end of the game was a bit disappointing, we let off a bit and they started to roll through for a couple of sets.
"But we were lucky enough to get control at the end."
To Forbes' credit they never game up during the match and Grace is confident the Magpies will take a few lessons away from the fixture.
"They just kept coming with line speed and just got the better of us.
"I think we will learn a bit out of that game and go back and keep working hard at training."
Like Powyer, Grace is hoping they get another chance to face each other in 2022, with the Forbes lock feeling confident his side will be ready once again.
"We are always up for the challenge, we just gave away too many penalties and errors," he said.
"There were too many errors they capitalised on and scored on.
"Three tries off kicks never makes it easy for us but we'll get back and work on some things.
"We'll be up for it again if we get them."
In a beaten side Forbes fullback Mitch Andrews was a stand-out, something Grace believes could be something the rest of the group needs to take notice of.
"He's unbelievable, he's one of the best players in the comp," he said.
"But at the end of the day, we've got to do that right across the park.
"We can't just have it from someone like him, we'll go back pretty disappointed but motivated to work hard."
DUBBO CYMS 34 (Jyie Chapman 2, Jeremy Thurston, Jordi Madden, Jarryn Powyer, Alex Bonham tries; Brad Pickering 5 goals) defeated FORBES MAGPIES 18 (Zeke Hartwig, Tongia Fox, Charlie Leonard tries; Nick Greenhalgh 3 goals)
