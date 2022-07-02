Central Western Daily
Photos

Bathurst City defeated by Orange CYMS in Central West Premier League Hockey thriller

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 2 2022 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DETERMINED: Kayla Russell and her Orange CYMS teammates were able to come away with an important victory during Indigenous Round. Photo: PHIL BLATCH.

A BRILLIANTLY placed Ally Thurn shot from a penalty corner play - that was what proved the difference for Orange CYMS as they posted a 3-2 Central West Premier League Hockey win over Bathurst City on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.