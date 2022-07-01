Saturday, July 2
ORANGE CYMS VS BATHURST ST PAT'S
Advertisement
At Wade Park, Orange, first grade kick off at 6pm (15s kick off at 12pm)
CYMS: 1.Lachie Munro 2. Isaac Lettice 3. Dion Jones 4. Marcel Ikinofo 5. Jordan Clarke 6. Joey Lasagavibau 7. Daniel Mortimer 8. Cam Jones 9. Pat Williams 10. Curtis Cantwell 11. Ethan Bereyne 12. Alex McMillan 13. Liam Kennedy 14. Liam Wilson 15. Nick Murphy 16. Nick Law 17. Will Cusack.
Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer
ST PAT'S: 1. Lee McClintock 2. Derryn Clayton 3. Matthew Ranse 4. Jackson Brien 5. Matt Beattie 6. Mitchell Squire 7. Blake Fitzpatrick 8. Luke Single 9. Hayden Bolam 18. Zachary Merritt 11. Joshua Belfanti 12. Cooper Akroyd 13. Jackson Vallis 14. Jack O'Neill 15. Nicholas Booth 16. Caleb Wardman 17. Jack Mackey
Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
LITHGOW WORKIES WOLVES VS COWRA MAGPIES
At Tony Luchetti Oval, Lithgow, first grade kick off at 2:30pm
WORKIES: 1. Donovan Peters 2. Ryan Bilby 3. Unavailable 4. Jesse Laualua 5. Ben Alderson 6. Greg Alderson 7. Josh Howarth 8. Tayler Davidson 9. Isaac Thompson 10. Ryan Richardson 11. Ryan Jervis 12. Grant Rhodes 13. Travis Dukes 15. Jack Smith 17. Tom Fraser
Captain-coach: Greg Alderson
MAGPIES: 1. Darcy Howard 2. Thomas Thuaux 3. Charlie Jeffries 4. Zac Browne 5. Mitchell Hatch 6. Thomas Rose 7. Jack Nobes 8. Blake Duncombe 9. Brendan Tidswell 10. William Ingram 11. Bobby Jeffries 12. David Doran 13. Toby Apps 14. Thomas Negus 15. Josh Newling 16. TBA 17. Jacob Haeata
Captain-coach: Jack Nobes
Sunday, July 3
MUDGEE DRAGONS VS ORANGE HAWKS
At Glen Willow, Mudgee, first grade kick off at
DRAGONS: 1. Nathan Orr 2. Unavailable 3. Corin Smith 4. Jake Durrant 5. Charlie Clayton 6. Jack Littlejohn 7. Pacey Stockton 8. Unavailable 9. Jake Gale 10.U Unavailable 11. Hudson Brown 12. Chad Chandler 13. Ben Thompson 14. Hayden Taylor. 15. Luke Moody 16. Hamish Bryant 17. Cody Godden
Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn
HAWKS: 1. Ryan Manning 2. Chris Anderson 3. Jess Buchan 4. Waqasaqa Qiolevo 18. Marika Turagaiviu 6. Ben Blimka 7. Matt Boss 8. Jack Gersbach 9. Alex Prout 10 Mitch Gallagher 11 Rakai Tuheke 12 Harry Gersbach 13 Nathan Potts 14. Jarrod Morgan 15. Marlin Pollock 16. Glenn Maxwell 21. Deryne McKenzie
Advertisement
COACH: Shane Rodney
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.