Central Western Daily

Flood warning issued by BOM for parts of the Central West

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 2 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
WET WEATHER: Orange has been hit by rain as a flood warning was issued for parts of the Central West. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

A flood warning has been issued for parts of the Central West as wet weather ravages NSW.

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

