Orange experienced it's driest June since the height of the last drought but that could precede a seriously wet and wild July.
The city's Bureau of Meteorology weather station at the Orange Agricultural Institute recorded 50.1 millimetres of rain throughout the start of winter - of which well over half fell in the first six days of the month.
A total of 31.9mm was recorded to June 6 and then another 12mm was recorded in the ensuing 48 hours, meaning the other 22 days of the month didn't carry much rain at all.
Compared to last year's 154.1mm in June, this year's total was well down. It's fairly comparable to the 2020 total of 61.8 while 2019 (30.8mm) and 2018 (52.8mm) were two of the wetter months of either year considering both calendar years are widely considered horrible drought periods for NSW.
In fact, June's 2022 total was below average for Orange. There's normally around 74mm fall in the first month of winter across the region.
July, however, looks set to make up the difference.
Already, to 9pm on July 1, 15.2 mm has been recorded to kick things off and, weatherzone.com.au is predicting, torrential rain across the state over the coming week.
An east coast Low could produce a substantial amount of rain in parts of eastern NSW over the weekend and start to the first week of the school holidays, with some forecast models predicting more than half a metre of rain in places.
A huge northwest cloudband extending from the NT to NSW is causing showers to spread over a broad area of northern and eastern Australia.
For Orange, our next really wet day looms as Sunday, July 3 with an 80 per cent chance of rain. Up to 20mm could fall as a result of that system.
