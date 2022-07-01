Unusual lights above Orange last week remain unidentified, despite the best efforts of a leading astronomer.
Two separate batches of "UFO" sightings were reported by at least eight people on June 22; the first at approximately 5:30PM and the second at 7:30PM.
Footage of both was shared to social media, with explanations including aliens, Russians, or "one of the 'golden balls' put in by your council."
Despite the proximity, expert analysis suggests these were likely unrelated events; one with a simple explanation, and the other more peculiar.
Jackson Freedman saw the first to his west near Orange High School, and said: "[It was] an orangish-reddish dot about the size of a star, and it looked like a meteorite ... moving down."
According to Parkes Observatory's chief astronomer John Sarkissian OAM, this description is entirely compatible with the International Space Station (ISS).
The orbital research laboratory passed over Orange that evening, and was brightest at approximately 5:36PM - in line with Freedman's sighting.
"I'd say it was the ISS, because in the early evening and in that direction it would have been bright - very, very bright," Mr Sarkissian said.
Approximately one hour and 46 minutes later - according to iPhone metadata - Troy Pearson filmed a light in the sky above East Orange, also captured by at least two others.
"It was an orange circular ball of some kind of energy ... It flew from south to north slightly zig-zagging left to right ... It appeared to almost stop twice," Mr Pearson said.
"It also appeared to have no front, back or sides, it looked the same as it approached and as it passed and went on its way."
Mr Sarkissian said if the provided timestamp of 7:22 is accurate, this batch of sightings is harder to explain: "I don't know what he saw - I just don't know."
The ISS was not passing Orange at the claimed time, nor were other known artificial satellites, commercial aircraft, or tracked objects in orbit.
Despite the lack of an immediate and definitive answer, Mr Sarkissian proposed several other plausible explanations.
At approximately 7:17PM a discarded rocket booster from Russian satellite Cosmos 1464 passed over Orange.
While this should not have reflected the level of light seen in Pearson's video, it likely would have been visible to the naked eye.
Alternatively, the witnesses may have seen a discreet high-flying plane, or unregistered private drone - with use of the latter skyrocketing in recent years.
However, Pearson isn't convinced: "[It was definitely] not a drone ... at that height you wouldn't see a drone, plus drones can't fly that distance or that fast.
"I personally have ruled out all man made flying machines and gadgets."
