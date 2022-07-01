School holiday activities are proving to be popular to the point many events, particularly those associated with the Harry Potter Festival are booked out.
However, there is still plenty for families to see and do including an indoor playground that will operate at the Orange indoor tennis centre on Palmer Street.
There will also be an interactive exhibition, Hello, good to meet you, by Liam Benson at the Orange Regional Gallery.
The gallery will host fun activities inspired by the exhibition and all workshops include a visit to the interactive exhibition in the first week of the winter break.
The artist will also host drop-in and play sessions for families on Thursday, July 7.
Children can also make their own wearable rainbows out of recycled fabrics with artist educator Karen Golland on Tuesday, July 5, or use mixed media to create their own dream horse with artist educator Jaq Davies on Wednesday, July 6.
On Thursday, July 7, children can explore touch, sound and movement in an experimental drawing workshop with artist educator Heather Balance.
In the second week, the gallery will host a free four-day workshop for young people aged 12 to 18, with the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Meet and work alongside practicing artists, unpack contemporary art and play with mediums and methods. Whether you love to sketch, take snaps on your phone, or cut-and-paste poetry, you're welcome to come along, expand your creative processes, build skills, and find new ways to express yourself.
This workshop cannot be booked online. Contact Cecilie Knowles at Orange Regional Gallery on 6393 8136 for information and an application form or pick up a copy from Gallery reception.
Orange Regional Museum's school holiday program will focus on its current exhibition How Cities Work and will include workshops with the exhibition's illustrator James Gulliver Hancock.
This is the last chance for families to enjoy the exhibition, which will close at the end of the school holidays and the museum will offer guided family tours of the exhibition on July 6 and 12.
Mr Gulliver Hancock will show children how to make their own pop-up city on Thursday, July 7, and he will guide children through creating their own futuristic vehicle on Friday, July 8.
The following week, on Wednesday, July 13, museum staff will host the Mystery Bag Invention Challenge, which will encourage children to invent a machine to solve a problem.
Also operating during the holidays will be the Orange Youth Hub on Garema Road, which will be open from 10 am to 6pm every weekday during the school holidays for young people aged 12 to 24 to drop in and hang out, and the Youth Hub has transport available or anyone wishing to attend any of its events.
A comic book drawing workshop will be held on Monday, July 4 and a sport, gaming and academic decathlon will be held on Wednesday, July 6, with prizes up for grabs. On Friday, interested participants will visit the new Missing Klues escape room.
In the second week, a Call Of Duty tournament will be held on Monday, July 11 and a movie day at Odeon 5 Cinemas on Wednesday, July 13, and activities will finish up with a 3x3 basketball competition on Friday, July 15, with a barbecue, music and prizes.
During the winter break the Orange City Library will mark the 25th anniversary of JK Rowling's novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone with a Harry Potter Festival.
Unfortunately most of these events, including a Ministry of Magic Escape Room at Croagh Patrick are booked out.
People are urged to check event availability at the Orange City Council website https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/school-holidays.
