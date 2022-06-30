Central Western Daily
Watch

Orange teachers join tens of thousands in statewide industrial action

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 200 teachers from across the Central West travelled to Bathurst this morning to join with tens of thousands of teachers from around NSW demanding reduced workloads and a pay rise above the 3 per cent on offer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.