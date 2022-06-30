Never heard of Disc Golf, you say?
Well you're missing out on a rapidly growing trend that's deeply entrenched in the heart of Molong.
And this weekend may be the biggest event to hit the town, as Central West Disc Golf Club hosts The Central West Cold Snap with 90 players projected to attend, including some of the highest rated from across the country.
"I'm very excited, it's going to be a big event," Central West Disc Golf Club president Kevin Costa said.
"If we get the numbers we look like getting, it'll be the largest Disc Golf event ever in New South Wales."
The sport of Disc Golf is one of the fastest growing in the world with Molong a hot-spot for its expansion.
Disc Golf is now serious business in many countries, with professional players now signing endorsement deals for up to $US10 million.
Players from all around Australia will attend this weekend, which Costa described as a welcome boost to the local economy.
"The Molong course is a course people will travel distances to play on, general everyday people are travelling to Molong specifically to play on the disc golf course," he said.
"We've got 90 players for this event and this is a lead in event for the state championships in October where we could have 180-200 players and they'll come from everywhere including internationals.
"You get a flow on affect where all accommodation in Molong will be booked out then you've got people staying in Orange and Cudal."
This event is a stand alone tournament, as well as the second stop on the Western NSW Tour, currently being led in the male division by Newcastle's Chris Hill and in the female division by ACT's Alex Williams, both of whom will be in attendance on the weekend.
Costa added the rise of Disc Golf is seeing people make their first trips to Molong and NSW as a whole.
"Absolutely (people are first time visitors) but it's getting fewer because people are making a point of coming here. In some cases people who have hardly spent any time in NSW are just coming for the event," he said.
This weekend's event will start with a official event opening ceremony at midday on Saturday with the second-day of play wrapping up at 1pm on Sunday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
