Central Western Daily

Cudal Cricket Club receives NSW government grant for Dean Park upgrades

Updated June 30 2022 - 6:06am, first published June 19 2022 - 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIT FOR SIX: Cudal cricketers (front, from left to right) Ted Clunes, Ben Thomas, Jack Thomas, Sam Thomas (front, left to right) and Duncan Whittle and Adam Clunes (back, left to right). Photo: Supplied

Cudal Cricket Club is approaching its 150th year, and a NSW government investment might put the cherry on top of those celebrations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.