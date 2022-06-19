Cudal Cricket Club is approaching its 150th year, and a NSW government investment might put the cherry on top of those celebrations.
With an upgrade to its pitch at Dean Park required, NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway met with local junior players and parents in mid-June to announce a $9,500 investment in the upgrade.
Mr Farraway explained that the $9,500 contribution from the Government would see the current cricket pitch completely transformed, covering the costs of minor earthworks and synthetic grass overlay.
"The Dean Park pitch is currently in a state of disrepair. This investment will see the park revamped into a first class pitch worthy for all local teams - especially Cudal as the 2021-22 Premiership and Minor Premiership winners," he said.
"Local sporting clubs are critical to bringing together our small towns across the state.
"With this investment, Cudal Cricket will be the focal point of social interactions and become a larger network for locals."
Cudal Cricket Club Secretary Jock Hough believes the funding has come at the right time and will ensure Cudal Cricket remains on top of its game.
"We know that programs and clubs make a huge difference to everyday life in the bush," he said.
"I am delighted to see the government making these kinds of investments in local towns as they directly equal a few more dollars in local pockets.
"We look forward to defending our title in the upcoming season on our brand new pitch."
