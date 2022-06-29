When it comes to the one that got away, securing funding for an expansion of the facilities at Carcoar Dam have slipped through the fingers of the Blayney Fishing Club four times.
Finally the net has captured the elusive government funding and with the work of former Blayney Shire Council general manager Rebecca Ryan the dam recreation area will be home to a number of worthy improvements.
President of the Blayney Fishing Club Tom Williams said that the improvements would help improve tourism to Blayney and surrounding villages.
"Carcoar Dam is already really popular and people come from all over the state and from Queensland to fish here," he said. "Having the floating jetty will make it so much easier and safer for visitors."
To be located next to the boat ramp, the floating jetty will be just one of the improvements that will be placed at the site. Two fish cleaning stations will be installed and further up around the viewing area above will be the two electric BBQs for cooking up that catch.
Councillor Bruce Reynolds said that there was now a great opportunity to further improve the site.
"We can apply for further funding to either build another amenities block or repair and reopen the one that is closed."
Betty Williams said that the current facilities were not suitable for busy periods.
When we have large groups of students for our Fishcare events they have to line up to use the toilets and during the summer holidays it's very busy," she said.
Work is scheduled to commence in September but could be delayed if materials are unavailable at the time.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
