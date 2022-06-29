The population of Orange has soared above predicted rates according to the latest Census results.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said there was a significant change in the rate of growth between the 2016 Census and the 2021 Census.
The count at the 2021 Census was 43,512 which was a growth of 3168 of 7.8 per cent people since 2016, double the estimate of 3.9 per cent that was expected.
"Our community is still a very young community," Cr Hamling said.
According to the figures the three largest age groups continued to be in the naught to four, five to nine and 10 to 14 age groups.
"This is why the council continues to give a high priority to more activities form the young," Cr Hamling said.
The median age for Orange residents remains at 37.
The next largest groups are 30-34 and 35-39 year olds, which Cr Hamling said was "probably the parents of the largest age group".
"This supports the view that Orange is a place for families," he said.
"We're steadily becoming a more diverse and multicultural community."
England continues to be in second place, after Australia where the most people were born with 342 people, up from 313 in 2016.
There were also 266 people born in India, up from 186 in 2016 placing it in third place.
"Our indigenous community is also growing," Cr Hamling said.
Since 2016 Orange has an additional 774 residents identify as being Indigenous.
In 2016 the figure was 2556, while in 2021 it had grown to 3330.
Cr Hamling said he's looking forward to the data on education, employment and movement between locations which will be released in October 2022.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
