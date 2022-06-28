ALL SEVEN of Cabonne's pools are headed for total council management, throwing out external contracts for the future operations of the two remaining facilities.
Preference went unopposed in chambers on Tuesday to see Molong and Canowindra pools join the other five pools for congruent administration, with Cabonne Council supporting consistent operations across all leisure facilities.
"The Cabonne pools are highly valued by the local community and are utilised by multiple swimming groups and individuals throughout the season," Mayor of Cabonne, Cr Beatty said.
"Having internal management going forward will allow for safety and consistency to be at the forefront of management - undertaking a consistent approach [also] allows for flexibility in staffing and programs to the full benefit of all Cabonne pools."
Under the present model of mixed management, an analysis performed by the consultancy company, Otium Planning Group, showed flaws in the areas of service and resources duplication, staff instability, cost drawbacks and "fragmented ownership".
With additional council investment, the report outlined proposed benefits such as increased safety and supervision, overdue upgrades to dated facilities and council being able to hold financial control.
Some of the outlined risks, however, showed lower patronage, increased power costs and life guard costs rising.
Though, financial estimates proved lower costs to operate all of the pools under the one council banner, with the net result of $1,139,587 to internally manage all seven.
This was compared against the figures of external management via contracted companies as the alternative, which was evaluated at a net cost of $1,399,100.
Following the report in February, discussions were held amidst the Cabonne Council Pools Advisory Committee on March 24, marking preference for council management of all seven pools.
Part of its master plan, birthed in August of 2021, also includes emerging improvements across the board across a two-year span.
"The Cabonne Swimming Pool Masterplan has outlined key upgrades to the facilities which include facade enhancements, upgrades to amenities and user functionality, including furniture and activity spaces," Cr Beatty said.
"Furthermore, infrastructure improvements are also proposed to the plant rooms and toddler pools to improve operational efficiency."
Council management of both Molong and Canowindra pools is proposed to commence as of the next 2022/2023 swim season, with the idea to continue into future seasons.
