The tide has turned.
According to Orange United Warriors League Tag coach Jason French, his side are commonly chasing their tails.
"We're a bit like the men, we've been giving up a lead and chasing it down," he said.
Well that's all changed, after the Warriors dominant start to its round eight clash with Trundle Boomers.
The women in blue and white were out to a strong 12-0 lead before Trundle pegged a try back at half-time.
It was tit-for-tat in the second half with the Warriors scoring midway through before a late try went the way of the Boomers.
"It made the last five minutes interesting," French said.
The home ground advantage at Wade Park kept United in control though as it maintained fourth spot in Woodbridge Cup with a 18-12 win.
For French, the most pleasing aspect of his side's performance was keeping Trundle to two tries.
"Credit to our girls, I think we've got the third best defence in the competition behind Manildra and Grenfell, and again that's what got us home in the end," he said.
"We've achieved four wins on the trot, I don't think we've done that in the last three years.
"It puts us in a good spot moving forward especially coming into the back end of the season - we're starting to build some momentum. Our attack is not quite there, it's there in patches, but look out when we put it all together."
While Kasey Byrne, Chrstine Sims and Zory Hindes were at their usual best, French said the key to his side's victory came from a cohesive performance.
"It was a good all round effort led by our senior players, Kasey Byrne, Bec Darcy and Jayda Murphy played a great game along with Zory Hindes," he said.
"That's (team effort) what you want from your team, obviously you've got your stars and individuals that can step up but you want a team effort and that's what it was."
A trip to Cargo will be the next assignment for Orange on July 2 (Saturday) with the Blue Heelers struggling at the lower end of the table.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
