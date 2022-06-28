A seven-goal swing.
It's an extraordinary achievement, and it's what Barnstoneworth United did on Saturday against arch rivals Waratahs.
Advertisement
After losing 5-0 to 'Tahs in round one, Barnies showed how much they've improved this season, by sealing a 2-0 win at Jack Brabham Park in the Western Premier League.
Both sides had chances but the home team proved to be way more clinical with excellent goals to Tim Dowler and Grant Koch.
Such was Barnies dominance, it could've been 3-0 if not for a saved penalty late in the game.
Captain Duncan Logan was delighted to see such a turnaround from the opening fixture.
"The first round we didn't start well, played a different formation, it was a bit new and it just didn't click," he said.
"We've been working on that since round one, gradually been getting results and working on our combinations and it came together today.
"More importantly (we got) the clean sheet, that's something the boys have been working really hard for.
"It's that commitment to each other to make sure we don't concede and hopefully the goals come from there so it's pleasing."
With the competition now reaching the halfway point, Barnies have moved into fourth and are currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak.
"It's a good way to start off (the second round of the competition), hopefully we get a roll on into finals time and have positive results," Logan said.
The skipper added the contrast in tactics between his side and Waratahs worked in their favour.
"I was quite happy with how we played, it was a fair result. (We have) different playing styles, they like to go longer and play in behind, we like to play with the ball a bit more and that suited us today," he said.
"That's always a big one for us, it's a derby, it's hard not to put pressure on ourselves so it's good to get that result."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.