It's been building for some time, and Orange CYMS have finally shown what its capable of.
After a close derby loss to Orange United the weekend before, CYMS stepped up against second placed Souths to secure a dominant 5-2 win in Central West Premier League Hockey.
Playing at Davis Field, the home team did it the hard way after Souths were first to score.
At half-time it was all locked up at 2-2 before CYMS put in one of its best second halves of the season to be victorious.
"It was our best performance I think, without a doubt," coach Peter Shea said.
"We started hitting the ball around (in the second half) and we were growing in confidence.
"You could see some of the young kids starting to take a bit more ownership of what they were doing with the likes of Addi Chapman and others - they were starting to grow in confidence and do things a bit better in the third and fourth quarter."
After a high turnover from its 2021 premiership winning side, Shea believes the strengthening of combinations in his side played a vital role in Saturday's performance.
"(It was a) mixture of two things, the work we're doing working on combination and Souths probably didn't put us under the most pressure some other teams have over the past few weeks," he said.
"But it was nice to be able to see what we're trying to do at training and work on those combinations in a game that wasn't as intense as other games. It's a good foundation to work on over the next couple of weeks."
While the win will go a long way to turning around CYMS's season, the biggest positive from the weekend came from Nicole Chapman scoring her first Premier League goal and Ellie Moore her first for the club.
Shea added that those two, and almost every other player, had their best games for the season.
"It (the win) was about us playing our best game, the team played well because a lot of individuals played their better game so if we can get individuals playing well and the team playing well around them then that sounds like a good combination for a team going forward in the second half of the season," he said.
With CYMS scoring a late goal, Souths coach Scott Hanrahan believes the his side was in the mix for the majority of the match.
"The score line didn't really reflect the game because it was a lot closer than that," he said.
"A late goal obviously got the score a lot higher for them but it was a close game. We had our chances, but we couldn't quite finish them.
"When CYMS got their chances, they took advantage of them. That was basically how the game went but it was a close game, despite what the score says."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
