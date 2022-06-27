Central Western Daily

Man arrested in Orange found with hunting knife charge during Western police operation

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLICE OPERATION: Man found with 'large' hunting knife during arrest charged with weapons offences. Photo: FILE.

A man arrested in Orange has been charged by police following a week-long operation targeting people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.