A man arrested in Orange has been charged by police following a week-long operation targeting people wanted on outstanding warrants.
As part of the operation, between June 20 and June 26, officers attached to all seven Western Region police districts - with assistance from specialist units - proactively door-knocked and appealed to the public for assistance to locate wanted individuals.
One of the arrests that occurred during this time happened in Orange.
At about 8.20am on Tuesday, June 21 June, police attended a home on James Ryan Avenue and conducted inquiries into a man wanted on an assault-related offence.
A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station. During his arrest he was in possession of a large hunting knife and an electronic control device. The warrant was executed and he was charged with weapon-related offences. He was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Monday, June 27.
In a separate incident, just before 11am on Thursday, June 23, police were patrolling Condobolin, when they sighted a man walking on Maitland Street who was known to be wanted for outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence and property-related offences.
Police attempted to stop then man, however he fled and a foot pursuit commenced. A short time later the man was arrested and taken to Condobolin Police Station. Five warrants were executed, and further charges were laid. He was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on July 7.
Throughout the week-long operation, police executed 29 warrants an arrested 19 people aged between 17 and 53.
Anyone with information about Operation Persistence is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
