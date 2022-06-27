Central Western Daily

Calare's Andrew Gee says 'difficult times ahead' for Nationals party

By Riley Krause
June 27 2022 - 8:00am
CHANGE: Andrew Gee says 'difficult times ahead' as party hopes to re-engage with women and young people. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

The Federal Member for Calare has admitted there will be "difficult times ahead" for the Nationals as the party leader said they need to re-engage with rural women and young people.

