To lead 14-10 at half-time, most sides would be mildly pleased.
Not the Orange Emus Colts team though, they were ready for a rampage.
Advertisement
And that they did, running in three unanswered second half tries against Orange City to maintain third spot in the Blowes Cup Colts competition with a 33-10 win.
With the amount of attacking territory Emus had in the second 45 minutes, it was no surprise how dominant they were and their ability to be clinical made for a happy coach in Mick Wallace.
"That was our aim tonight, when you get into local derbies, and I spoke about it after the first one, you get into a grind, you get into scrappy play and to be fair I think we're a better footy side than they are so you've got to play footy," he said.
"Today we worried about footy, we stuck to our strengths and stuck to our game plan.
"Their first half was pretty good then we ... put some pressure on, we were running harder than they were, probably tackling harder and at the end of the day that's what footy is about."
As it currently sits, Dubbo Roos and Mudgee Wombats have been unstoppable in the Colts competition with both sides equal on 33 points.
Emus are trailing behind in third on 24 points, and with such quality above them, Wallace is focused on nailing the progression of his youngsters.
"We're sitting comfortable in third, we might want to chase second but we're about developing the footy side at the moment, whatever happens happens," he said.
The Colts fixture was the first of two Friday night games at Pride Park and Wallace added he was delighted to see the boys turn around their form under lights.
"They usually go pretty average under lights," he laughed.
"They get a bit star struck, a few old boys in the grandstand, bit of a crowd so they all start lairing up but tonight I was really proud of them.
"What we've trained for the last few weeks they really stuck to it and I think that's why we scored so many points in the second half because we stuck to the game plan and stuck to structure."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.