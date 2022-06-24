Central Western Daily

Blowes Cup Colts: Orange Emus defeat Orange City 33-10 on Friday night at Pride Park

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 25 2022 - 3:32am, first published June 24 2022 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLINICAL: Orange Emus couldn't stop scoring tries against Orange City on Friday night. Photo: LACHLAN HARPER

To lead 14-10 at half-time, most sides would be mildly pleased.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.