Central Western Daily
Watch
Breaking

Orange High defeats Dubbo College to secure Astley Cup victory

Lachlan Harper
Nick Guthrie
By Lachlan Harper, and Nick Guthrie
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:56am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlights from Astley Cup rugby league match

Six years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.