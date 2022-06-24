They say it's the game that's played in heaven.
Well, the rugby gods must've sprinkled some pepper on Pride Park because there was a touch of spice in the Westfund Ferguson Cup match between Orange Emus and Orange City.
A change to a Friday night fixture might've caused some sparks as banter came from the bar and strong collisions in the first half meant two players were withdrawn from the field.
Ultimately, Orange City used the home ground to its advantage to run out 31-7 winners in a dominant display.
The victory was a history-making performance for the Lions women with some saying it's the first ever win over Emus while others not entirely certain but confirming it's been a long time.
City's captain Paige Selten was understandably delighted.
"It's unreal - I feel like I just won a premiership," she laughed.
Vice-captain Lily Bone was similarly ecstatic, heaping praise on her team-mates efforts.
"It was well deserved, all the girls definitely deserved that," she said.
"(We played) eyes up footy, everyone kept their heads up and looked at what's around.
"There was more positive talk from the girls, it was so good."
Selten added that the work put in on the training paddock was there for all to see.
"We put into practice what we've been doing at training, there was lots of scramble plays in defence," she said.
"The experienced and inexperienced (players) finally started to gel."
City's Brittany Profke was first to score before Bone scored as well after threatening the line consistently.
April Rich would go over for the Lions before half-time as they went into the break with a 19-0 lead.
The momentum continued for the home side with halfback Rebecca Davis picking up the ball from a scrum at half way and running away to score.
Emus found themselves on City's line with 20 minutes remaining, constantly running into a strong defence.
The defence would break though with Emus centre Kiara Sullivan going through a hole and scoring.
City would have the last taste of glory with Lauren Newstead breaking several tackles to run 40 metres and score as her side won 31-7.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
