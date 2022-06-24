Despite only appearing for 14 minutes, Jack Cole's under 19s State of Origin debut couldn't have turned much better after being apart of New South Wales convincing victory over Queensland.
The Maroons came out strong, scoring the opening try, before NSW ran in five unanswered tries and a penalty goal to be 32-4 winners.
Cole's injection into the game came late, going on at centre and his first touch saw him almost break the line.
Overall, the Penrith Panthers half, made two runs for 24 metres and completed nine tackles.
It was the first time an under 19s game had been played in three years with the previous two editions forced to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NSW halfback Jonah Pezet was named Player of the Match after a dominant performance which saw him set up four tries.
"I'd like to thank Queensland for the game tonight, it was tough out there for both of us," Pezet said.
"Thanks to the coaching staff for the week, it's been outstanding and to our boys it's been unbelievable. Thanks to all the fans, families and friends for coming out and up NSW!"
NSW captain and prop Trey Mooney said: "It was exciting. It was good to see the young boys step up and play an awesome game.
"I live for the big games and moments like this and hopefully I can continue on with my career."
In the previous fixture at Leichardt Oval, NSW under 19s women defeat Qld under 19s women 22-6 thanks to an Andie Robinson hat-trick.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
