The cross-over round is back and Orange CYMS will be hoping it's a case of three in a row against Group 11 clubs.
After a strong start to the season with wins over Nyngan Tigers and Wellington Cowboys, CYMS have yet to play another Group 11 side in the Peter McDonald Premiership until this Saturday against Macquarie Raiders.
Both sides will come into the game strong after Macquarie accounted for Nyngan in a 28-18 scoreline while CYMS smashed Lithgow 56-10.
CYMS captain-coach Daniel Mortimer agreed that the prospect of playing a cross-over round adds further intrigue to his side's round 10 fixture.
"You always like to put your best forward foot against other Group teams and it'll be no different this weekend," he said.
"We don't really know what Macquarie play like yet, once again we'll focus on what we do but it's always exciting coming up against a team the club has never played against.
"At the end of the day there's two points up for grabs so we have to treat it like any other game.
"Obviously there's a little bit of that cross group rivalry, you want to let them know that Group 10 is the superior group and I'm sure it's vice-versa."
If CYMS are going to travel back happy on the Mitchell Highway, they'll have to do it without three regular first graders in Joey Lasagavibau, Ethan Bereyne and Ethan McKellar.
There's some handy inclusions though with Robbie Mortimer shifting into second-row and Will Cusack returning to the side on the bench. Curtis Cantwell will start at prop.
Last week's debutant Nick Murphy will look to make another statement as he replaces Lasagavibau at five-eighth after a two-try effort against Lithgow.
"He's just quick, nifty, energetic and competitive and that's why I had no worries about him stepping in and doing a good job (last week)," Mortimer said.
"We're missing a few but it's a great opportunity for a couple of younger boys to cement their position and get some good experience from it."
After a concussion and facial injury in round two ruled Mortimer out for several weeks, the skipper made his return to the field against Lithgow in a 60-minute cameo. With such a convincing performance in attack and defence, the halfback described the win as close to one of his side's best of the year.
"Lithgow were definitely under-strength ... but it was a really good bounce back from Panthers that's for sure," he said.
"We threw a lot of good shape and the boys just got that keenness back I think. Every now and then you need a loss to let you know you're not invincible and our boys definitely reacted in the right way."
In the other Orange game, Hawks and Bathurst St Pat's will be the only two sides not playing in a cross-over match.
Hawks will have to travel to Jack Arrow Oval with the intent to hold onto its Group 10 top four spot.
Kick off for first grade is at 2:15pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
