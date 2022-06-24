Central Western Daily

Peter McDonald Premiership: Orange CYMS playing Macquarie Raiders at Apex Oval

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN POSITION: Robbie Mortimer will replace Ethan Bereyne this weekend. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

The cross-over round is back and Orange CYMS will be hoping it's a case of three in a row against Group 11 clubs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.