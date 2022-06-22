Woodbridge Cup made a triumphant return from the long-weekend break, last weekend and it was Trundle producing the most impressive performance with a 36-8 victory over CSU Mungoes.
Coming into the game, CSU and Trundle were fighting for that fourth spot, but a dominant 36-8 win to the Boomers has seen the Mungoes fall to seventh while a dominant 66-14 win for Oberon over Cargo means the Tigers stay in sixth.
In League Tag, Manildra looks like it may be impossible to take down with a four-point lead in first ahead of second placed Grenfell and CSU.
Moving onto this weekend, some sides have it all to play and as always there's some blockbuster matches to satisfy the needs of Woodbridge Cup fans.
Boom, boom, boom - Trundle are coming to town.
They've passed through on the way to Oberon, but Trundle have yet to play against the mighty Orange United Warriors this season.
Both sides will be looking to stamp their top four credentials with the Warriors nipping at Trundle's heels in fifth.
A slow start last weekend meant the Warriors suffered its third loss of the season in a 28-24 thriller against Canowindra.
Beware the fallen Warrior though, because as captain-coach Jake Kelly put it, that loss has made them 'hungrier'.
"The top three sides we have played have been within two or four points, which shows we can match it with any team, we just need to finish," he said.
"We expect Trundle to be hard and fast and will have to shut them down early."
The determined skipper has put this game down as must-win and you can tell there's plenty of motivation in his words with an expectation on the Warriors forwards to lead the way.
"If we all do our individual jobs I'm sure we can get on top," he said.
"We spoke about it being half way through the season so now it's really time for us to get back to winning ways and move forward.
"(I'm) expecting big games from our middle on the weekend like Kaleb Jawai, Lionel Vanderwahl and Shaq Lucas.
"This weekend is a must-win game for us Warriors if we want to be having a crack at finals at the end of the season."
Prediction: Shoot me for not thinking outside the box here but defence is going to win this game.
Both sides have been susceptible to leaking points late with the Warriors suffering falling away against Grenfell and Manildra this season while Canowindra ran in plenty of tries against Trundle in round three despite the Boomers having more players on the field.
The Warriors have the third best points against record while Trundle are fifth so put your money on the home side.
Warriors by 8.
Canowindra already have an impressive squad, but it improved last week against the Warriors when half Danny Matthews made his return to the team.
Born in Blayney, according to coach Kevin Grimshaw, Matthews hails from Canberra and made his return to rugby league after a few years off.
"He connected pretty well with the boys and that helped us in the first half when we scored some good tries out wide," Grimshaw said.
"At one stage we scored a try with two halves on one side and two centres on the other ... so we shifted the ball really well from sideline to sideline."
Unfortunately, the Tigers will be without Matthews for a few weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury with 20 minutes remaining.
Canowindra's 28-24 victory over the Warriors was a see-sawing affair and there's plenty of errors Grimshaw wants to fix.
"It was a bit similar to our CSU game. We got out to a good lead then went to sleep a little bit and they capitalised, they scored two or three tries through kicks so it was a bit of a lesson for us," he said.
"It was probably the best first half we've played all year as far as moving the footy. We played like we trained then second half we had our problems. We've got to rectify it because we've done it three times throughout the course of the year ... we've played really well the first half and then fallen asleep so I don't know what's going on ... I've got to rectify it quickly.
"Full credit to Orange though, they really had a crack, we lead by 16 then once they had a sniff they kept rolling at us. I was lucky we turned it around at the end."
"To win this competition you've got to play for 80 minutes, there's some good sides. We go to Grenfell this weekend and if we're not on our game they could beat us."
Staying at Tom Clyburn Oval and, according to Grimshaw, it was the battle of the fullbacks on Saturday.
Canowindra's Jayden Brown, never shy of a contest, made it his personal mission to best the Warriors main man Josh Dugan.
"Him and Browny had a running battle between themselves, it was good to watch. Browny tackled him once there and I thought he wouldn't get up and then he got Browny back and you could hear the thud - it was full body contact with one another," he said.
Grimshaw added how beneficial Dugan's signing has been for the competition and he was more than complimentary of the fullback's efforts to stick around after the game.
"He played really well, he was involved and strong," he said.
"He was really good after the game, a few of the boys stuck around and got photos with him."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
