Central Western Daily
Comment

Woodbridge Cup column: Orange United Warriors ready for must-win clash against Trundle Boomers, Danny Matthews impresses for Canowindra while Josh Dugan and Jayden Brown entertain the crowd

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:09am, first published June 22 2022 - 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY MAN: Matty Fuller will look to take charge this weekend as Orange United Warriors face Trundle Boomers. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Woodbridge Cup made a triumphant return from the long-weekend break, last weekend and it was Trundle producing the most impressive performance with a 36-8 victory over CSU Mungoes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.