ORANGE oncologist Rob Zielinski has added his support to the push to extend patient access to the Medicare-funded COVID-19 telehealth service beyond June 30
After a decision taken by the Morrison government, from July 1 access to general practitioner and non-GP specialist telehealth services will be cut back, particularly telephone consultations.
Advertisement
However the Australian Medical Association, backed by a number of specialist stakeholders, are asking the Albanese Government to reinstate the service permanently.
Dr Zielinski said the telephone remained a critical service for rural and regional patients, and not only those battling cancer.
"Federal Medicare funding must remain so disparities that already exist between regional and city patients are not exacerbated," Dr Zielinski said on Wednesday.
"Telehealth, using the phone, connects patients to doctors who cannot travel into clinics or do not have the necessary internet service to conduct a video telehealth review.
"It also does not discriminate against patients struggling to make ends meet who don't have the healthy data plans necessary to conduct regular video telehealth reviews."
Dr Zielinski said he had several patients who needed to drive 10km to the top of hill to gain a strong enough 4G signal for a video telehealth appointment, making the phone a better alternative.
"We need a mixed model where patients and doctors can choose the best medium to interact. Banning the telephone as an available means will lead to rural discrimination and poorer outcomes."
Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid said patients could not afford to lose access to telehealth, particularly with COVID-19 still prevalent.
"Broad access to Medicare funded telehealth services has been a key part of our pandemic response by reducing patients' exposure to the virus and helping people in self-isolation to access critical medical care," Dr Khorshid said.
"Some patients are more vulnerable to the virus, particularly immuno-compromised people and older Australians."
Dr Khorshid said public health orders also required people to self-isolate as they recover from COVID while close contacts are required to minimise movements in the community where possible.
"GPs and specialists also face continuing pressures to provide safe and accessible care for patients, and telehealth remains an integral part of practice."
Dr Khorshid said the country was still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with tens of thousands of cases reported every day, hundreds of people hospitalised and a significant number of deaths.
"Last week the Commonwealth acknowledged the ongoing impact of COVID-19 by extending the COVID-19 National Partnership Agreement covering hospital funding until the end of year.
Advertisement
Medicare funded COVID-19 telehealth services should be treated in the same way."
Dr Khorshid said governments needed to be responsive to the ongoing situation and adapt as circumstances change.
"COVID-19 has shown repeatedly that it does not respect artificial deadlines. Our health response must continue to be flexible and recognise that current circumstances still demand broad access to telehealth services.
"Telehealth has been embraced by doctors and patients alike. Proceeding with the July changes will put more people at risk of contracting the virus and make it more difficult for patients to access the care they need."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Advertisement
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.