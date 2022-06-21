Central Western Daily

Orange juniors enjoy success at Hockey NSW state titles

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWTH: The Orange under 15s finished runners-up in the second division competition at the recent NSW state championships. Photo: HOCKEY NSW.

Daryl Kennewell is expecting big things in the future from a group of junior hockey players following success at the state championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.