Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan reportedly dropped a bombshell last week by telling Kiwi counterpart Stewart Mitchell that Australia would consider going it alone in Super Rugby from 2024 onwards.
Following on from that, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie urged Australian officials not to abandon Super Rugby Pacific, saying it's important for the development of his players that they continue to face New Zealand sides.
But I say McLennan's Super Rugby shakeup isn't enough. I say we blow up the competition altogether and make the Shute Shield the top tier league.
You would be hard-pressed to argue that the golden era of the Super Rugby wasn't when it was a 12s competition between 1995 and 2005.
The combination of the best players and teams from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa made for exciting viewing and helped grow a generation of fans.
But like any successful sport, expansion was always looming as a way to capitalise. By 2016, the competition was up to 18 teams. Then the bubble burst in part due to the problems that COVID brought on, but also because expanding too quickly can leave teams without a successful fanbase and without fans, the revenue dries up, the standard of footy on the field wilts and people lose interest across the board.
That brings us to the current setup, which features five sides from Australia, five from New Zealand and two of the aforementioned Pacific teams, being Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.
McLennan said in a later interview that RA would fulfil its 2023 Super Rugby Pacific commitments but hinted an all-Australian competition could be launched after that, with a view to the Rugby World Cup in 2027.
But why is a new competition needed, when we already have one (or more) under our noses that would not only benefit from an injection of talent, but thrive.
The Shute Shield has been ongoing for nearly 150 years and although being semi-professional, it is the premier club competition in New South Wales.
Now, I'm not saying that we would stick with the 12-team format here either, with dozens of the best players in Australia and the Pacific looking for new homes, expansion would be inevitable.
Usually, with any expansion draft (see a host of American competitions), it is the lowliest players or those who have aged past their prime who are put up for new clubs to bid on.
This idea would be the opposite. The best players would be on the table for clubs to bid on (obviously a cash injection from television deals and sponsorships would be needed), draft and negotiate with. It would be fantastic. Should it be a success, the competition could even look at doing something that so many other Australian competitions have been too scared to do; introduce relegation and promotion into the mix.
Rennie is adamant the model that will benefit the Wallabies the most is the current one however, in which Australian sides battle the might of New Zealand's best.
"I think it's good for both countries that we play Trans-Tasman footy," Rennie said.
"I think the competition has been excellent this year, and our sides have been more competitive. I think it's good for them, it's good for us. I'd like to see that continue.
"They've got some of the best players In the world. You want to be playing the best players. That's how we will get better and be challenged, so it's important."
Some observers believe McLennan's threats have been made merely in a bid to secure a larger slice of broadcasting revenue.
New Zealand Rugby is believed to collect more than $90 million from the current broadcast deal, roughly three times what RA receives.
"I understand Hamish is an innovative thinker. From a commercial point of view, (Rugby Australia) want a bigger slice of the pie. So I understand his thinking," Rennie said.
"But I think what a lot of New Zealand clubs will think, too, is that us playing Trans-Tasman games are good for us. We've just got to make sure financially it's beneficial as well."
That's why there's even more reason to do away with the Super Rugby and lift up the competitions in Australia that are already tried and tested.
I'm not saying this would be an easy fix by any means, and you would no doubt have to include those semi-pro clubs from Queensland and Victoria at some point, but it's a lot better than what we have going at the moment.
Drastic times call for drastic measures and the game of rugby has slowly been dying across the country for some time now. This shakeup would bring life back into a sport that so many Aussies would hate to see gone forever.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
