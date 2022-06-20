Debuting in first grade for your junior club - does it get much better?
Well, for Nick Murphy he made it better.
He sees your debut and raises a two-try effort to go with a 56-10 victory as Orange CYMS returned to form in the Peter McDonald Premiership against Lithgow Workies.
With fullback Lachie Munro ruled out on game day, the utility back wasn't given much time to prepare but at the same time not completely unaware of his chance at a debut.
"I found out on Saturday morning but Morts (Daniel Mortimer) was talking to me on Thursday at training that I might have a run depending on Munro's injury," he said.
A live-wire that can play anywhere from fullback to hooker, Murphy had to wait 30 minutes to run on in the 14 jersey as he took up dummy half duties.
Easing his way into the game, he made his presence known late with his tries coming in the 73rd and 75th minute.
"It was pretty cool, I just got myself in the right place at the right time and all the boys getting around me was cool," he said.
Murphy's stunning debut managed to couple with one of CYMS' most impressive performances of the season, returning to form after the disappointment of a 35-18 loss to Bathurst Panthers in round eight.
The debutant believes getting the basics right were key in such a dominant victory.
"We were sticking to the simple things, hitting up through the middle and we knew they'd get a bit gassed," he said.
"Our forwards just ran through them and got on the front foot and stayed on top."
While the 2022 season has presented only one win for CYMS in under 18s, Murphy has been one of the shining lights as skipper of the side.
In stepping up two grades, the utility said the most noticeable difference came from the footy smarts of first grade footballers.
"It was definitely quicker and there's bigger bodies there," he said.
"The boys in first grade just know what they're doing, they ran their role really well and it made it easy for me to do my thing. (They play) really knowledgeable footy and it was good to be there."
And as for whether he thinks he did enough to keep his spot?
"I don't know what'll go on there, I'll keep going to training and whatever happens happens and I'll keep doing my thing," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
