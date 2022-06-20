Central Western Daily

Peter McDonald Premiership: Orange CYMS defeat Lithgow Workies 56-10

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Nick Murphy scoring in under 18s earlier this season. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Debuting in first grade for your junior club - does it get much better?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.