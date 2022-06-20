Jack Cole will come off the bench for the Under 19s NSW team in their State of Origin opener.
The Orange CYMS product was named in the 21-man squad last week and on Monday, his spot in the side was confirmed.
In a statement put out by NSW Rugby League, Cole was named in the number 14 jersey, with Tom Weaver (Tweed Seagulls) and Jonah Pezet (Melbourne Storm) starting in Cole's preferred halves positions.
Cole and the rest of the under 19s squad have been in camp since Saturday, June 18, ahead of their match on Thursday night which will be broadcast on the Nine Network and Fox Sports.
It is the first time pathways games have been played for both the men's and women's teams after the last two years were disrupted by the COVID pandemic.
The NSWRL statement read: "The importance of representative pathways teams is currently reflected in the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues and Harvey Norman NSW Sky Blues selected for the Origin series this season.
"The NSW Blues squad who took part in Game One in Sydney includes former NSW Pathways players Cameron Murray, Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs, Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton.
"The teams represent the next generation of Rugby League stars progressing through the pathways system."
The game will be played at Leichhardt Oval and kick off at 7.45pm.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
