Jack Cole to come off the bench for State of Origin debut

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
LOCKED IN: Jack Cole will come off the bench for NSW in the under 19s State of Origin. Photo: BRYDEN SHARP/NSWRL.

Jack Cole will come off the bench for the Under 19s NSW team in their State of Origin opener.

