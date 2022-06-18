Central Western Daily

Director Samuel Rodwell talks growing up in Orange, a post-COVID boom for the region's film industry, and plans for his next project

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:38am, first published 8:02am
"Born and bred" Orange director Samuel Rodwell. PHOTO: Carla Freedman.

Orange didn't seem to have much to offer Samuel Rodwell when he graduated from Canobolas Rural Tech in 2015, and committed to a career in the film industry.

WD

William Davis

Local News

