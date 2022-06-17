A business owner who was staying at the Coogee Bay Hotel damaged a door and came off second best when he assaulted a security guard while so drunk he forgot his room number.
Isaac Benjamin Jones, 31, of North Logan Road, Billimari, appeared in person in Orange Local Court for sentencing but was placed into custody in the courtroom and taken to the cells after being sentenced to full-time jail.
Magistrate David Day said Jones had a criminal history that included other violent offences that saw him appear in court in Cowra in 2020 for an offence that caused grievous bodily harm, and in Newcastle in 2015 for an offence that involved stealing with violence.
"Mr Jones was so intoxicated that he was turned out of the public area of the Coogee Bay Hotel," Mr Day said.
Jones was escorted upstairs by a security officer about 9pm on February 11 because he was drunk.
However, Jones couldn't remember which room he was in so he was escorted to the fire exit and the security officer watched him leave and closed the door behind him.
I know some good baby sitters your Honour and they work in corrective services.- Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith
Once the door was locked Jones ripped it open, pulling off the locking mechanism and splitting the wooden door. He then punched the victim who grabbed him and called the police.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Jones' case was brought to Orange because "he resides out this way" and he has engaged with anger management "off his own bat".
Mr Manwaring also handed up references but conceded Jones' actions at the hotel did cross the custodial threshold.
"Security officers at the Coogee Bay Hotel know how to handle themselves and he came off second best," Mr Manwaring said.
"He's got his own business and he's working but I do note that there's more work done in the Cowra and Young area.
"We want him to be about to keep his business and otherwise work."
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith said there was no other option other than full-time jail for this matter.
"One would have to wonder what [the referees] would say knowing his history," Sergeant Smith said.
"This is not a person who is at a bar and then all of a sudden is grabbed by security and dragged outside. This is a person who is given every opportunity under the sun.
"He needs a babysitter with him, 'don't drink this', 'don't do that'.
"I know some good baby sitters your Honour and they work in corrective services."
Mr Day said community corrections staff would not supervise Jones if he was given a community-based sentence, "unless I load him up with a lot of community service".
"The offending is aggravated by the extensive history," he said.
However he said the offending was also mitigated by early pleas of guilt and the property damage did not cross the custodial threshold.
"Community safety cannot be met by any other sentence of the court other than full-time custody," Mr Day said.
He sentenced Jones to nine months full-time jail with a six month non-parole period for the assault taking into account special circumstances around the extra COVID protocols, "which will make the six months feel like 12".
Mr Day also placed him on a three-month community-based order that will require him to complete 100 hours of community service.
Jones has since been released from custody on bail while he waits to appeal the severity of the sentence in the District Court.
