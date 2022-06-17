For nine months, the Yaroslavceff family utilised the Ronald McDonald House in Westmead as daughter Lara underwent chemotherapy.
Now back in Orange, Lara has finally been able to start kindergarten at Orange Christian School (OCS) and while the five-year-old girl is still having to take a daily oral dose of chemotherapy, "the intense part is finished."
Advertisement
"She's come on board really well and is enjoying it and learning so much," Mr Yaroslavceff said of his daughter.
"We're slowly settling back into a normal life."
But although they are getting back to normality, they haven't forgotten the places that helped them along the way.
On Friday, representatives from Ronald McDonald House Central West were on hand at OCS after the school raised more than $850 and donated 20 bags of gifts which will go towards both the Westmead location and in Orange.
Mrs Yaroslavceff emphasised just how big a part Ronald McDonald House played in their lives following Lara's cancer diagnosis.
"For us it was 24 hours between Lara's diagnosis and having to be in Sydney," she said.
"I don't think at any point I had to think where we were going to stay. It kept our family together and it was the fun house for Lara, just somewhere exciting for her to be when she wasn't in the hospital. It was honestly the best thing in the worst time."
Rebecca Walsh is the executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Central West and said the donations "far exceeded" what she had expected.
"Without places like Ronald McDonald House, where would these families be," she said.
"It's vitally important to have wonderful facilities so families can be close to the hospitals in time of need, but to also be kept together during the child's treatment."
Year 11 OCS student Lucy Grant was one of those who donated to the charity and knows a thing or two about how vital it is to stay connected to family in a time of need.
"My dad had cancer and a couple times we had to go into accommodation near Sydney Hospital to be able to stay near him. That was invaluable to have a sense of security and normality in that weird time," she said.
Advertisement
"I can't imagine how great it would be for parents to stay near their kids when they are are going through such a tough time. I think it's so great that Ronald McDonald House can be supported by our school community."
The donation bags included things such as board games, playing cards and toys for kids to play with while staying with Ronald McDonald House.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.