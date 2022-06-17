Central Western Daily

Kettlebell world record holder, Central West's Haylee Redfern's life has changed

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 17 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MY HEALTH CAME FIRST: After 'shutting herself away', world record holder in Kettlebell Sports, Forbes' Haylee Redfern is officially back in the game after undergoing 'lifechanging' surgery in March. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

BACKING her national squad from a distance just two weeks ago, Haylee Redfern cheered her Aussie peers on from her home back in Forbes this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.