With Orange High School down 231 to 169 after day one of their Astley Cup tie against Denison College - Bathurst High Campus, the Hornets would need to pull out all the stops to grab the first leg victory.
Basketball was first up and it was heartbreak for Orange early on in the day as a buzzer-beating three from Bathurst saw the match tied at 30 apiece.
Up next was an Orange speciality, the netball.
This was where the Hornets would start to turn things around, claiming a 54-34 win on the court, accounting for a 61-39 points victory.
Up next was the Rugby league at Wade Park, where OHS raced out to a 22-4 after just 20 minutes of action.
The visiting Bathurst boys would bring themselves back into the game, but it wasn't enough as Orange ran home 30-20 winners. This was good for a 60-40 points score in Orange's favour.
Going into the final sport of the tie - hockey - Bathurst held a slim 360 to 340 lead.
That 20 point advantage proved not enough as the Hornets girls completed a 6-3 (67-33) win to defeat Bathurst in round one of the Astley Cup by a final score of 407-393.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
