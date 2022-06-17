Three weeks of non-stop netball.
It's enough to break down any athlete but not five girls from Orange High School's (OHS) Astley Cup side.
For Ellen and Olivia Dolbel, Asha Nicol, Elsie Callaway and Amy Robinson, the last three weeks has seen most of them compete in Western Division, state titles and Astley Cup.
Combine that with their club netball this weekend and you've got an incredibly busy schedule that easily includes 20-plus games.
For Asha Nicol and Olivia Dolbel, the old reliable methods have kept them going.
"A lot of stretching and strapping tape," they said.
The pre-game preparation held them in good stead for their Astley Cup match against Denison College - Bathurst High Campus at PCYC Orange as the home side won 54-34.
Orange's quality was clear for all to see across the park with Elsie Callaway clinical in the goal-shooter position.
Nicol believes a strong unity within the netball side was instrumental in getting them over the line.
"Everything worked well because we've been playing together for a while, we knew what we had to do, and (everyone) communicated," she said.
While representing your town and region on the big stage brings a different intensity to club netball - nothing compares to the Astley Cup.
The traditional Barmy Army chants came from the crowd while a hint of Wiz Khalifa aired across the PCYC courts with renditions of hit single Black and Yellow.
"The cheering was loud, it's very different to what we normally feel," Nicol and Dolbel both said.
And while the support of the crowd is instrumental, both girls agreed that goosebumps come with it.
However, it can be a bit over-bearing.
"Hate it," they laughed.
In the basketball fixture beforehand, a buzzer-beater from Bathurst sealed a 30-30 tie.
In the basketball fixture beforehand, a buzzer-beater from Bathurst sealed a 30-30 tie.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
