Central Western Daily
Watch

Astley Cup: Orange High School defeat Dennison College - Bathurst High Campus 54-34 in netball

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:30am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three weeks of non-stop netball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.