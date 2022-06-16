For the past decade-and-a-half, Jodie Stewart has had the "honour and privilege" of looking after hundreds of the city's children.
The 16 years working for Orange City Council has seen her play an integral part of the Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) program, most recently at Calare Public School. She has also spent time spent in the long day care services at Yarrawong Children's Centre.
Advertisement
She said that nothing gave her more pride than being entrusted with the care of someone else's child.
"I know that as a mum, leaving your precious little people in the care of someone else is always such a struggle, but I feel so privileged to have been trusted with the care of so many children," she said.
"There have been so many highlights, but having that trust put on from one mum to another is one of the biggest privileges I've ever had."
But on June 7, after 16 years, Mrs Stewart said goodbye to her role with the council, having taken up a position with childhood education company Gowrie, which will operate out of the Newstead Bowling Club.
"It will give me an earlier finish in the afternoons and I get to do those dance drop-offs and soccer trainings with my own children," she said.
"I'm really excited to move onto that next stage of parenting."
Mrs Stewart said she knew it was time to move on when things started "going full circle."
"Quite a few children I've looked after in Calare, I looked after at Yarrawong as well," she said.
"One of the new employees at Calare OSCH, I used to look after her at Yarrawong. She told me last week that she remembered me and that I looked after her. So I'm now working alongside someone that I've looked after, so I think it's time for me to move on from council."
The decision didn't come easy though, with Mrs Stewart thankful for the past 16 years with the council.
"I've not just been supported with training and furthering my personal and professional education, but I've had three babies while I've been employed with council," she said.
"So being supported with coming back to work as a breastfeeding mum and also as mum that needed a flexible working arrangement was great.
"I am going to miss my amazing co-workers that I've got to know over many years. Some of them have become some of my closest friends. I will miss the support that I have gotten with council, but I'm very excited for a new adventure."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.