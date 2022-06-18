Central Western Daily

Mal McDonald believes his Reel Memories store in Orange has a place in today's society

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 19 2022 - 4:18am, first published June 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOST TO TIME: Reel Memories owner Mal MacDonald says there is still a role for the DVD and record shop in Orange. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Mal McDonald is adamant that a desire for physical DVDs and records is still well and truly alive despite the rise of streaming services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.