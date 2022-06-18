Mal McDonald is adamant that a desire for physical DVDs and records is still well and truly alive despite the rise of streaming services.
The owner of Reel Memories, which sits within the Orange Arcade, started up his shop in Orange 1.5 years ago after moving from Sydney.
"If there wasn't, I wouldn't still be here," he said of people's interest in what his store offers.
"They're looking for things that they can't find on Netflix and they won't find on Netflix."
He said DVDs and records were "coming back into style", something which may be a result of Netflix's recent subscriber exodus.
A sharp drop in subscribers in April saw Netflix announce that it was considering changes it has long resisted, including minimising password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction it has seen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago.
Netflix projected a loss of another two million subscribers in the current April-June quarter
Mr McDonald said that his store offered something you couldn't find most other places.
"What I'm finding is a lot of the people coming in are the older ones and they're coming in and picking up movies and saying things like 'you've got this?', 'I remember when...' and 'when I was young'," he added.
"I've got people on my books who are looking for movies and asking if I can find it. They might be looking for a completely obscure series that I haven't heard of, because I'm not the be all and end all, but my product knowledge goes way back."
He highlighted films such as the original 1958 Dunkirk, or 1978's Stingray as movies lost to time that he has in store.
But while his business revolves around getting people away from streaming services, that doesn't mean he hasn't signed up to one or two himself.
"Tubi is the one to go to," he said of his streaming service of choice.
"The stuff up there is like a lot of the stuff that I sell. It's a lot of cult movies and old cereals.
"There's not too much I'm looking for myself that I can't find, because what I'm looking for if I want to watch it is on Tubi, they've got lots of things on there."
But just as the movies continue to age, so does Mr McDonald who admitted that he was considering retirement within the next few years.
"I'm the sole proprietor but I have to look down the track in about five or six years I'll want to retire, but in the meantime I'm having a ball," he said.
"I wouldn't sell it off to anybody though, it's just about finding someone who has the product knowledge."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
