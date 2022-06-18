Wait times for plumbers in Orange are skyrocketing, as a perfect storm of staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and wet weather takes its toll.
Five businesses canvassed by the Central Western Daily reported backlogs of between two and four weeks, up from approximately three days earlier this year.
"There's very little apprentices coming through, so tradesmen have got to do both jobs," Matt Chipendale from Chippa's Plumbing said.
"The wet weather's put us behind with everything ... material costs are also increasing by up to 80 per cent.
"There's a backorder [for PCV piping], so instead of taking two or three days it takes two or three weeks."
Consumer prices will likely rise instep with surging demand and parts costs, however it's currently unclear by how much.
"At the end of the day, you've just got to book it in and wait until then," said Ben Hinchcliff from Hinchcliff Plumbing.
"Our office administration has gone up because we're constantly answering phone calls for people wanting to book things in - if they just book it and [wait] we'll definitely get there."
