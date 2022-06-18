Central Western Daily

Plumbing wait times surge in Orange amid staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and bad weather

By William Davis
June 18 2022 - 2:31am
Staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and wet weather are pushing out wait times in Orange for plumbers.

Wait times for plumbers in Orange are skyrocketing, as a perfect storm of staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and wet weather takes its toll.

William Davis

