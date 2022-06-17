From musicians to show societies, Ronald McDonald House volunteers to former mayors, Orange MP Phil Donato has on Friday honoured some of the electorate's most dedicated and community-minded people in a unique presentation.
Held at Lucknow School Hall, Mr Donato's 2022 Community Recognition Presentation event paid tribute to "people and organisations who've contributed to the communities of the Orange electorate or have achieved remarkable personal or professional accomplishments".
Each award recipient has been previously recognised by Mr Donato in the NSW Parliament earlier in 2022.
Mr Donato said Friday's award ceremony was about recognising these people's contribution to "what makes our country community so special".
"There are many people among us who go under the radar, humbly serving the community or who are quietly achieving," he added.
He said the mix of recipients represented a vast cross section of the Orange electorate, and many of them had "dedicated" decades of their lives to help others.
He dubbed the group "kind and generous people - good Samaritans".
"It never ceases to amaze me as I continue to discover individuals and organisations across the Orange electorate, doing unique and extraordinary things," Mr Donato said.
"Most of these people don't seek accolades or public recognition, they're motivated people who possess attributes such as team and community spirit, care for fellow citizens and community, dedication and passion for their vocation or interest."
