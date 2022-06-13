Although the Government have been slow in addressing palliative care service issues, which I've repeatedly raised in parliament over the past six years, Premier Perrottet last week announced $743m in palliative funding over the next five years. This is welcome news however, it shouldn't take political fright from a Liberal Nationals defeat in the recent federal election and an imminent State election to motivate the government to announce funding for an area of health which has long been neglected.