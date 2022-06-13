Central Western Daily
Phil Donato column | A palliative promise from the NSW Government

By Member for Orange Phil Donato
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:58am
Palliative patient the late Toney Fitzgerald in his final weeks of life, shared his palliative care experiences with Phil Donato.

As most of you already know, I've long championed palliative care, and improving palliative services has been, and remains, one of my biggest priorities since first being elected in 2016 - when I met with members of Orange Push for Palliative.

